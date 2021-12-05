Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.50. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

