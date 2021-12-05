Zacks Investment Research Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

