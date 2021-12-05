Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

