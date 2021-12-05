Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.