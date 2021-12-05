Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

