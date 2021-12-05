Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.64.

RMO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

