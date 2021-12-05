Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

SUOPY opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Sumco has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.