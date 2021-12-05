Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

WSBF stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $527.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

