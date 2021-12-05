ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0010

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $172,154.19 and approximately $233,220.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006567 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

