Zero Price Reaches $0.15 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $15,131.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00370655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00153371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,790,753 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

