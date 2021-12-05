Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,996,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.