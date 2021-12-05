Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $54.25

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.25, but opened at $59.26. Zillow Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 90,729 shares.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

