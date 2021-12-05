Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

