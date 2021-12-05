Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.