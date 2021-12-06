$0.20 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. 311,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,673. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.