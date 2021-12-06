-$0.21 EPS Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LianBio.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 387,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,785. LianBio has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

