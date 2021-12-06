-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

