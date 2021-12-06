$0.34 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $97.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

