$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.