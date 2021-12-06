-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.56. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,326. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

