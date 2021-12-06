$0.46 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. US Foods reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,934. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

