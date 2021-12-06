$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

CVCY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The company has a market cap of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

