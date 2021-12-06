-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,864,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 253,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

