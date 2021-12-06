-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 542,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,046. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

