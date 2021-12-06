-$0.88 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Insmed reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Insmed stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 17,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

