$0.96 EPS Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $126.04. 4,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,474. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.