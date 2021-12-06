-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 6,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,955. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.