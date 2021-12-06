-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 6,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,955. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

