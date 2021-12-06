$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.