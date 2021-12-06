$1.27 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 535,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,596. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

