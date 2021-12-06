$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 478,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,150,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

