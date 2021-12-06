$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 651,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $73,099,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

