$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. 7,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

