$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. 409,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,971. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

