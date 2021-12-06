$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

