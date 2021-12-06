$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $773.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

