100,000 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

