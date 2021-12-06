10,063 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 45.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

