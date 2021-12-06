1,062 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE opened at $37.06 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

