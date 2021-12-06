10,855 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 336,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 472.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

