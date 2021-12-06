10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $755,800.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total transaction of $755,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

