11,187 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

