$123.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,599. The company has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.