$123.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,599. The company has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

