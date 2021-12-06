131,451 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 131,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.01 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

