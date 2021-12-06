1,322 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $83,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $306.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

