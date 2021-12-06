14,940 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

