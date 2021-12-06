1,515 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

