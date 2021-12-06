1,515 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
