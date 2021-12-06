$153.82 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $153.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $155.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $612.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

