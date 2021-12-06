$164.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $164.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

