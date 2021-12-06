16,600 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.