16,760 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.